Zacks: Brokerages Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. LightPath Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.44. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.