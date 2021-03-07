Paradice Investment Management LLC Trims Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 805,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. FARO Technologies accounts for about 3.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.52% of FARO Technologies worth $56,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 207.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.94. 161,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,898. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $97.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

