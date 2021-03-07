Zacks: Brokerages Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.54. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

TOWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,759,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 100,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1,642.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 114,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 485,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,990. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

