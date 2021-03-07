Analysts Anticipate Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million.

CNTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 103.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. 81,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,085. Centogene has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $232.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of -2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

