Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS SNMRF traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 1,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

