Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Match Group were worth $21,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 56.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,159,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -221.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

