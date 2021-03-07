LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 28th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.00. 260,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,581. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $133.35. The firm has a market cap of $320.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

