Paradice Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,597,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516,835 shares during the period. Capstead Mortgage comprises 1.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Capstead Mortgage worth $32,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after acquiring an additional 521,624 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE CMO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 1,342,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $568.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Equities analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

