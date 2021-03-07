Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.34.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.