Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50.

JNCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $78,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,798.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 669,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,018. The stock has a market cap of $571.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

