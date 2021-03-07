$739.70 Million in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report $739.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $745.20 million. Snap posted sales of $462.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at $88,939,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.43. 28,930,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,118,449. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

