BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.57. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

