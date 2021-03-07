Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Holdings Cut by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,914 shares during the quarter. Semtech makes up approximately 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Semtech were worth $43,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 186,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,540,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.23.

SMTC opened at $68.00 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $680,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $325,399.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,428 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.