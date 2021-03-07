WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Up 37.5% in February

WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
WebSafety stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. WebSafety has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
