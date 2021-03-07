WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Up 37.5% in February

WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WebSafety stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. WebSafety has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About WebSafety

WebSafety, Inc provides mobile device software solutions. The WebSafety software and apps allow parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities. These include mobile device, Apps downloaded, SMS messaging, Websites visited, device location throughout the day, geo fencing, posting to social networks, and curfew.

