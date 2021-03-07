Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

TELNY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

