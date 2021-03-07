Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Declines By 20.7%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 946,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 28th total of 1,192,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ZTCOF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066. ZTE has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.