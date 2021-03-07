9,929 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.49.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

