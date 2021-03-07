Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.17. 120,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,796. The company has a market capitalization of $719.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,219,000 after buying an additional 250,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,875,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

