LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after buying an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $21,967,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in LTC Properties by 5.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 478,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,678,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 196,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.