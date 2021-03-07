BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Northwest Pipe accounts for approximately 1.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.46% of Northwest Pipe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,851 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWPX opened at $34.25 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $335.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWPX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

