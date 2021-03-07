Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $439,804.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00462989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00076293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00080685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00453292 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

