BCK Capital Management LP Invests $1.82 Million in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 97,527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Sterling Construction comprises about 1.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 83.8% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 549.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sterling Construction by 12.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Sterling Construction by 181.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

