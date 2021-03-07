BCK Capital Management LP Takes $6.05 Million Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000. Varian Medical Systems comprises approximately 4.8% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAR. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,561,000 after buying an additional 1,025,985 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,648,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 977,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 553,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,052,000 after buying an additional 84,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

VAR opened at $175.85 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

