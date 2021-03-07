$52.02 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post sales of $52.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.19 million and the highest is $53.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $213.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.24 million to $219.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $224.85 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $232.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.78. 142,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

