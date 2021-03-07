$52.02 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post sales of $52.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.19 million and the highest is $53.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $213.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.24 million to $219.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $224.85 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $232.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NXRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.78. 142,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $48.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
