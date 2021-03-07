Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 85,689 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $91.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

