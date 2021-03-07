Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 555,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.34. The company had a trading volume of 619,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.81.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $103,554,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $4,620,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

