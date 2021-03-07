Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 28th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $6,055,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

TPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

TPC stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.95. 406,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.99 million, a P/E ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

