Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE YALA traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $19.63. 2,364,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,558. Yalla Group has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,143,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.