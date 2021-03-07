Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

TC Energy stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

