Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,404 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

