Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,644 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $457,800. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $58.35 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

