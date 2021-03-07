Meridian Network 1-Day Volume Tops $276,267.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $716,633.46 and approximately $276,267.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00069868 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.