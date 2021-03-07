Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 191,503 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,503 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 508,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $15,888,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

