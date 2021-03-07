Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $2.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce $2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.17. Snap-on reported earnings of $2.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.48. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $218.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

