$3.68 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021


Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $3.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.32. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $3.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $15.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.51 to $16.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.16 to $19.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $362.66. 440,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

