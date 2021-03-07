Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.01. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

NYSE BHC traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,370,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.