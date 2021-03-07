Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.01. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

NYSE BHC traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,370,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.