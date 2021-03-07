TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 842,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 88,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,465.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Shares of NYSE:TPGY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.07. 4,760,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,719. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.