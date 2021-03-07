Short Interest in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Increases By 38.0%

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 566,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -155.56%.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.