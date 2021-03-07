Aergo Market Cap Reaches $42.51 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Aergo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Aergo has a total market cap of $42.51 million and $2.45 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 61.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00054779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00772599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00041228 BTC.

About Aergo

AERGO is a token. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Aergo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

