Phala.Network Market Cap Reaches $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00462434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00067328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00076356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00080501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00052127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.96 or 0.00453874 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

