ANON Price Up 71.5% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 71.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $141,736.71 and $132.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00462434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00067328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00054779 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00772599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027195 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

