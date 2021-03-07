Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,316 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. McDonald’s comprises 2.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock opened at $207.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

