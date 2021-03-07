Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $29.79 million and $671,920.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00462434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00067328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00054779 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00772599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027195 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,486,263,963 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Global Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

