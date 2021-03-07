fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of FUBO traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. 19,312,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,419,027. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,787,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

