EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.93 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.34.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

