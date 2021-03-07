Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Ingredion stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

