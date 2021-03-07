EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

