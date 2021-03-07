Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $260,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 992 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $804,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook stock opened at $264.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.63 and its 200 day moving average is $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

