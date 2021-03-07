Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $150.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average is $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

