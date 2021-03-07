$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after purchasing an additional 584,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $67,487,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.63. 697,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,925. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.71 and its 200-day moving average is $137.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

